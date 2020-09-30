Sidebar: What you need to know about voting on Nov. 3

- Voter registration deadline: midnight on Sunday, Oct. 4. A 17-year-old can register to vote if they will be 18 years old on Election Day.
- The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. But officials urge voters to apply as soon as possible.
- Voters may vote absentee in person at their county voter registration office beginning on Oct. 5. Voters can fill out an absentee ballot application and cast their ballot at the same time. Some counties, including Charleston County, will be opening extension offices to making absentee voting in person easier. Learn more at vote.charlestoncounty.org.
- Voters should confirm their voter registration status and polling place (some locations may be moved or consolidated due to coronavirus).
If you’re voting in person on Nov. 3, bring a photo ID. Accepted forms are an S.C. driver’s license, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID, or U.S. passport. A college ID card will not be accepted.
- Polling places will have safety measures in place, along with social distancing guidelines. For complete details, visit noexcusesc.com.
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
- By law, parents may take their children (under age 17) into the voting booth with them.
Resources for voters:
- South Carolina Election Commission: scvotes.gov and noexcusesc.com
- League of Women Voters: vote411.org