You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sidebar: Tips for letting teachers know you care

Sidebar: Tips for letting teachers know you care
Buy Now
GETTY
  • Ask teachers what they need. Many have Amazon wish lists so you can purchase much-needed items for the classroom.
  • Teachers probably don’t need another coffee mug; instead, opt for gifts that can be used up, such as food items, gift cards, lotions, candles or hand sanitizers.
  • Pool resources with other parents to purchase a larger item or experience gift.
  • Support local businesses when you can. (Check out www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for a directory of local businesses.)
  • Don’t forget the school staff, especially the custodial staff that’s been working extra hard this year, keeping the schools clean and sanitized.
  • Make a video of your child expressing their thanks. Send it to the teacher or even share it on social media.
  • A note or an email goes a long way. If funds are tight, don’t stress about buying a gift. Send a hand-written note expressing your appreciation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News