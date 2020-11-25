Sidebar: Tips for letting teachers know you care

- Ask teachers what they need. Many have Amazon wish lists so you can purchase much-needed items for the classroom.
- Teachers probably don’t need another coffee mug; instead, opt for gifts that can be used up, such as food items, gift cards, lotions, candles or hand sanitizers.
- Pool resources with other parents to purchase a larger item or experience gift.
- Support local businesses when you can. (Check out www.lowcountrylocalfirst.org for a directory of local businesses.)
- Don’t forget the school staff, especially the custodial staff that’s been working extra hard this year, keeping the schools clean and sanitized.
- Make a video of your child expressing their thanks. Send it to the teacher or even share it on social media.
- A note or an email goes a long way. If funds are tight, don’t stress about buying a gift. Send a hand-written note expressing your appreciation.