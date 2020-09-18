Sidebar: Should My Child Take the SAT or ACT?

The ACT was created in 1959 by the American College Testing program to compete with the SAT, the Scholastic Aptitude Test, for more than half a century, the only standardized college entrance exam.
Recent changes to the SAT have made the ACT and SAT more similar than ever before, experts say. Both contain reading and math sections; both added optional essays after 2000; they both take three hours, without the essay; and they cost about the same ($55 for the ACT; $52 for the SAT for those not choosing to take the essay, which costs another $15 on each test.)
But there are sufficient differences that one test might work better for your child than the other. These are the differences:
- Half the SAT score is math. It only accounts for one-quarter of the ACT score.
- The ACT gives you less time for each question. That is an important consideration if your child is more methodical.
- Students may not use a calculator for one portion of the SAT math exam. Calculators are allowed by the ACT.
- The ACT puts more of an emphasis on geometry, the SAT on algebra.
- Guessing is harder on the ACT because there are five answer choices per question. SAT questions offer four answer choices.
- The ACT is all multiple choice. The SAT has some free response answers on the math section.
Test prep tutors and companies recommend students take both tests once and determine which one suits their needs and re-take that test following a period of disciplined practice and study.