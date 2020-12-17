You have permission to edit this article.
Sidebar: list of books/resources from Abbey Adams at CCPL

Book recommendations

Our Country’s Presidents: A Complete Encyclopedia of the U.S. Presidency by Ann Bausum

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1066293&isbn=142632944X

Joey: The Story of Joe Biden by Dr. Jill Biden

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1100800&isbn=1534480536

Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea by Meena Harris

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1092477&isbn=0062937405

If You Want a Friend in Washington: Wacky, Wild & Wonderful Presidential Pets by Erin McGill

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1093947&isbn=0593122704

The Next President: The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents by Kate Messner

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1088969&isbn=1452174881

Truth or Lie: Presidents! By Erica S. Pearl

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1084771&isbn=1984893920

You Call this Democracy? How to Fix Our Government and Deliver Power to the People by Elizabeth Rusch

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1088977&isbn=1725482371

What’s the Big Deal about Elections? by Ruby Shamir

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1042193&isbn=1524738077

What’s the Big Deal about First Ladies by Ruby Shamir

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1066264&isbn=039954724X

What is the President’s Job? by Allison Singer

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1014146&isbn=9781465457493

Action Presidents: #1, George Washington by Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1031517&isbn=0062394053

One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote by Bonnie Worth

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.990744&isbn=9780399555992

Voting: A Kid’s Guide by Nel Yomtov

https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1095814&isbn=1496666038

Articles and database resources

Inauguration Day

"Inauguration Day." Britannica School, Encyclopædia Britannica, 7 Aug. 2020. school.eb.com/levels/elementary/article/Inauguration-Day/628622.

"Inauguration Day." Britannica School, Encyclopædia Britannica, 30 Mar. 2017. school.eb.com/levels/middle/article/Inauguration-Day/327052

The Presidential Inauguration

“The Presidential Inauguration.” The World Almanac for Kids Elementary, Infobase Learning, wake.infobase.com/recordurl.aspx?wid=101366&nid=71237.

Learn 360 educational videos

https://learn360.infobase.com/PortalPlaylists.aspx?seriesID=158677&wID=101204

