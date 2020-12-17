Sidebar: list of books/resources from Abbey Adams at CCPL

Book recommendations
Our Country’s Presidents: A Complete Encyclopedia of the U.S. Presidency by Ann Bausum
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1066293&isbn=142632944X
Joey: The Story of Joe Biden by Dr. Jill Biden
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1100800&isbn=1534480536
Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea by Meena Harris
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1092477&isbn=0062937405
If You Want a Friend in Washington: Wacky, Wild & Wonderful Presidential Pets by Erin McGill
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1093947&isbn=0593122704
The Next President: The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America’s Presidents by Kate Messner
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1088969&isbn=1452174881
Truth or Lie: Presidents! By Erica S. Pearl
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1084771&isbn=1984893920
You Call this Democracy? How to Fix Our Government and Deliver Power to the People by Elizabeth Rusch
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1088977&isbn=1725482371
What’s the Big Deal about Elections? by Ruby Shamir
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1042193&isbn=1524738077
What’s the Big Deal about First Ladies by Ruby Shamir
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1066264&isbn=039954724X
What is the President’s Job? by Allison Singer
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1014146&isbn=9781465457493
Action Presidents: #1, George Washington by Fred Van Lente and Ryan Dunlavey
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1031517&isbn=0062394053
One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote by Bonnie Worth
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.990744&isbn=9780399555992
Voting: A Kid’s Guide by Nel Yomtov
https://www.ccpl.org/eds/detail?db=cat05846a&an=ccp.1095814&isbn=1496666038
Articles and database resources
Inauguration Day
"Inauguration Day." Britannica School, Encyclopædia Britannica, 7 Aug. 2020. school.eb.com/levels/elementary/article/Inauguration-Day/628622.
"Inauguration Day." Britannica School, Encyclopædia Britannica, 30 Mar. 2017. school.eb.com/levels/middle/article/Inauguration-Day/327052
The Presidential Inauguration
“The Presidential Inauguration.” The World Almanac for Kids Elementary, Infobase Learning, wake.infobase.com/recordurl.aspx?wid=101366&nid=71237.
Learn 360 educational videos
https://learn360.infobase.com/PortalPlaylists.aspx?seriesID=158677&wID=101204