Resources

National Association of Insurance Commissioners: InsureUOnline.org

National Association of Health Underwriters: nahu.org

National Association of Personal Financial Advisors: napfa.org

SC Department of Insurance: 1-800-768-3467 or doi.sc.gov

SC Market Assist (helps S.C. residents find property insurance coverage): doi.sc.gov/599/Market-Assistance

SC Safe Home Program (Grant program that provides funds to coastal homeowners to help make their property more resistant to hurricane and high-wind damage. The next available allocation is anticipated in July): doi.sc.gov/605/SC-Safe-Home

SC Insurance Association:  SCinsurance.net

