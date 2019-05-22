Resources
National Association of Insurance Commissioners: InsureUOnline.org
National Association of Health Underwriters: nahu.org
National Association of Personal Financial Advisors: napfa.org
SC Department of Insurance: 1-800-768-3467 or doi.sc.gov
SC Market Assist (helps S.C. residents find property insurance coverage): doi.sc.gov/599/Market-Assistance
SC Safe Home Program (Grant program that provides funds to coastal homeowners to help make their property more resistant to hurricane and high-wind damage. The next available allocation is anticipated in July): doi.sc.gov/605/SC-Safe-Home
SC Insurance Association: SCinsurance.net