Sidebar: Extra time in the kitchen calls for extra caution

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate good food, spend time with family and count your blessings. It’s also a prime time for kitchen accidents and burns. Katie Hollowed, RN, MSN, is the burn program manager at the Medical University of South Carolina. She said grease burns are particularly common at Thanksgiving, and one of the main culprits are disposable foil pans people use to cook their turkey.
Those pans aren’t particularly sturdy. Hollowed said they could easily buckle when you’re taking them out of the oven, splashing hot grease onto hands and arms.
“If you’re going to go the foil pan route, double pan and put it on the cookie sheet,” she said.
She also recommends keeping the kitchen clear of children. Little children may try to touch the hot oven or stove. They also can get underfoot, and it just takes one bump to send a hot pan flying.
Fried turkeys also can pose a real risk if people aren’t careful. “I think the fried turkeys are great. They taste wonderful. But if people don’t know what they’re doing, you can burn your house down,” Hollowed said.
She suggests putting the turkey fryer in the middle of the yard, away from the house and away from children or other guests who might be outside.
If you happen to suffer a non-grease burn, treat the burn with tepid water and any non-scented lotion.
Grease burns have the potential to be deeper and may need medical treatment. Any burn that starts to blister should be treated.
To avoid burns and injuries, use good judgment. Too often, people think, “I’ve done this a million times.” But, Hollowed said, it just takes one time for something to go wrong.
“Keep your head together and think things through and you’ll be safe,” she said.