Sidebar: Advance planning now saves evacuation headaches later

Even in the midst of a national health crisis, some aspects of a hurricane evacuation remain the same. Lowcountry families should be aware of what areas are most vulnerable to storm surge, know their evacuation zones and routes out of town, and be prepared to spend lots of time in traffic.
But where to go? That’s when things become more complicated in the era of COVID-19.
Now, it’s not as simple as bunking down with friends or family members, reserving a hotel or short-term rental in another city, or seeking refuge in a shelter. The highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, combined with social distancing guidelines and business closings due to the economic collapse, have made the process of hurricane evacuation much trickier than simply jumping in the car.
“Wherever people are thinking of evacuating to, we’d urge them to start to look at those locations,” says Jason Patno, Charleston County Emergency Management Director, “because some of those locations that have been previously available might not be available this year due to COVID-19.”
In regions hard-hit by the coronavirus, some hotels have temporarily closed due to the severe downturn in the travel industry. Some local governments have banned short-term rentals such as those typically available through Airbnb. And friends and family members may reside in virus hot zones, or be among those most susceptible to getting sick. All of these factors need to be weighed well before an evacuation takes place.
And even though safeguards will be implemented, shelters raise the prospect of close quarters amid a highly contagious virus, which is why families should avoid them if they can.
“People should consider shelters as an absolute last resort as a place to go during a hurricane evacuation,” says Kim Stenson, S.C. Emergency Management Director.
“Families should make plans to stay in a hotel or with friends or relatives far inland. All of these options reduce the chances of COVID-19 infection. It will be crucial for everyone to take this virus into consideration when updating their personal emergency plans.”