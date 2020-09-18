You have permission to edit this article.
Sidebar: 11 SAT/ACT Test Hacks from the Experts

Are You Prepared?

Test preparation experts say there are ways to boost your SAT/ACT score. They offer these tips.

  1. Most important – take lots of practice tests in advance. They familiarize you with the kind of questions you will see on game day.
  2. Pay attention to the kinds of questions you get wrong on practice tests and focus on that material in your studying. 
  3. Skip questions within a section that have you stymied and come back to them later if you have time. If you run out of time, make your best guess. There is no longer a penalty against guessing, but there is a penalty against running out of time and not getting to questions whose answers you know.
  4. Get a good night’s sleep before the test. You will need to be alert.
  5. Eat a good breakfast with protein. It’s an endurance test.
  6. Bring a couple of bananas for quick energy. They are portable, easy to eat while working, and can be consumed silently.
  7. Make sure your calculator batteries are new and bring a pencil sharpener and gum eraser. No one wants to find themselves fighting with their pencils during the test.
  8. Anticipate the answer while reading the question. If you see that answer among the choices, it is probably right.
  9. If two answers are very similar, it’s likely that neither is the answer.
  10. If two answers appear to be opposites, it is unlikely they are both wrong. One of them is probably the answer.
  11. Eliminate wrong answers first, then spend time finding the right answers on the reading comprehension.

