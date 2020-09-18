Sidebar: 11 SAT/ACT Test Hacks from the Experts

Test preparation experts say there are ways to boost your SAT/ACT score. They offer these tips.
- Most important – take lots of practice tests in advance. They familiarize you with the kind of questions you will see on game day.
- Pay attention to the kinds of questions you get wrong on practice tests and focus on that material in your studying.
- Skip questions within a section that have you stymied and come back to them later if you have time. If you run out of time, make your best guess. There is no longer a penalty against guessing, but there is a penalty against running out of time and not getting to questions whose answers you know.
- Get a good night’s sleep before the test. You will need to be alert.
- Eat a good breakfast with protein. It’s an endurance test.
- Bring a couple of bananas for quick energy. They are portable, easy to eat while working, and can be consumed silently.
- Make sure your calculator batteries are new and bring a pencil sharpener and gum eraser. No one wants to find themselves fighting with their pencils during the test.
- Anticipate the answer while reading the question. If you see that answer among the choices, it is probably right.
- If two answers are very similar, it’s likely that neither is the answer.
- If two answers appear to be opposites, it is unlikely they are both wrong. One of them is probably the answer.
- Eliminate wrong answers first, then spend time finding the right answers on the reading comprehension.