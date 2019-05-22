Term vs. Whole Life Insurance
Term life insurance offers coverage for a set time period, or term. It provides a safety net for dependents in case the household’s primary wage-earner dies prematurely. Common terms are 10, 20 or 30 years. With most policies, the premiums and the payout – or death benefit – stay the same throughout the term.
If you have a term policy and die within the term, your beneficiaries receive the payout. The policy has no other value. By contrast, whole life insurance offers lifetime coverage and an investment component known as the policy’s cash value.
Term insurance is less expensive than whole life insurance, and is often the best bet for young families. For example, a young couple with a 3-year-old daughter might consider a 20-year term policy. That would cover the family until the child reaches adulthood and presumably would be supporting herself.
Sources: Tom Swayne, CEO of David Gilston Insurance; NerdWallet.com
Annuities
Annuities are tax-deferred investments sold by insurance companies. They’re a contract between you and the insurance company that requires the insurer to make payments to you, either immediately or in the future. You buy an annuity by making either a single payment or a series of payments.
Annuities offer long-term income stability and are a tool to protect people from outliving their income. They provide:
Periodic payments for a specific amount of time. This may be for the rest of your life, or the life of your spouse or another person.
Death benefits. If you die before you start receiving payments, the person you name as your beneficiary receives a specific payment.
Tax-deferred growth.
Keep in mind: All investments carry a level of risk, and some annuities require you to pay substantial taxes and charges or other penalties if you withdraw your money early.
Also, annuities can be very expensive. You need to have the means to make regular deposits into an annuity account.
Sources: Tom Swayne, CEO of David Gilston Insurance; Investor.gov; NerdWallet.com
Premium savings
After shopping around for the best insurance rates, here are a few more tips for lowering your monthly premiums:
Maintain a good credit history (pay your bills on time).
Have a safe driving record.
Practice healthy habits and don’t smoke.
Improve your home security, and make your residence more disaster-resistant.
Get a wind mitigation inspection by a licensed inspector. If your home has key wind-resistant features (such as storm shutters or impact-resistant windows), you could be eligible for insurance discounts.
Purchase your home and auto policies from the same company.
Sources: National Association of Insurance Commissioners; Insurance Information Institute; Andrew Muller of Mappus Insurance; Sherry Sheppard of Thrivent Financial