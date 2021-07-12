Shares of billionaire's rocket-ship company lose some altitude; Dominion to seek another buyer for gas pipeline

Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale news
LOS ANGELES — Virgin Galactic shares veered sharply lower July 12 after the spaceflight company said it's made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock.
The disclosure comes a day after billionaire founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin's winged space plane for the first time in what was the company's highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up customers next year.
Virgin Galactic fell 17.3 percent. Trading in the stock was briefly halted shortly after the market opened. Virgin is still up more than 70 percent far this year.
The company didn't reveal the timing of the proposed stock sale, but said it plans to use the net proceeds to fund manufacturing, development of its spaceship fleet and infrastructure improvements, among other expenses, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Buffett's firm ditches Dominion gas deal
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett's company is abandoning its purchase of a natural gas pipeline from Dominion Energy because of uncertainty about whether the deal could get regulatory approval.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will receive a $1.3 billion refund on the proposed purchase of Questar Pipelines that was also supposed to include $430 million of Dominion's debt when it was announced. The Richmond, Va.-based energy company said it still plans to sell Questar and will work to find another buyer. Dominion, which bought South Carolina Electric & Gas in 2019, also said the decision won't affect its financial outlook.
Separate from the Questar deal, Berkshire did buy $2.7 billion worth of Dominion's natural gas assets last year. Berkshire also took on $5.3 billion of Dominion debt as part of that transaction.
Nordstrom buys stake in UK brands
NEW YORK — Nordstrom says it's acquiring a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos as the department store chain aims to attract more customers in their 20s.
The brands — Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT— were purchased by Asos in February after their previous owner and British fashion empire Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in late 2020. The financial terms weren't disclosed.
As part of the agreement, announced July 12, Asos will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands. But Nordstrom will now have the exclusive retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America, including Canada, and own a minority stake globally. The Seattle-based retailer will also become the only store presence for these brands worldwide. And customers will also be able to pick up Asos.com orders at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores starting this fall.
The investment paves the way for the potential of a wider alliance between Asos and Nordstrom, which has been the exclusive U.S. distributor of Topshop and Topman since 2012.
Volvo Trucks to restart plant amid strike
NORFOLK, Va. — Volvo Trucks North America said some striking workers crossed picket lines July 12 at a southwestern Virginia factory as the company plans to restart production.
Spokesman John Mies wouldn't say how many United Auto Workers members went inside the factory near Roanoke. But he said in an email that it will take a few days to get assembly lines back up and running at the plant, which employs 2,900 UAW workers.
Union members at the heavy truck assembly plant have voted down three tentative contract agreements reached with local union negotiators. They initially went on strike in April.
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said about 10 workers crossed the lines, in addition to a "handful" of union workers who had gone to work earlier. He said he didn't have exact numbers.
Both Volvo Trucks and Rothenberg say workers will vote again on the third agreement again July 14.
Smithfield to halt slaughtering in home town
SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield Foods says it will no longer slaughter animals in the Virginia town where it was founded.
Chief administrative officer Keira Lombardo told The Virginian-Pilot on July 12 that the decision comes after a months-long internal review. Company leaders determined that production would be shifted to other U.S. facilities, she said. In the meantime, the company will spend $5 million to reconfigure the facility to produce packaged meat like bacon.
That means that hourly and salaried workers will be reassigned to other positions in the plant. A small number of affected salaried workers will have positions available at other facilities.
The company employs around 1,900 workers meat processing facility and 600 others elsewhere in Smithfield.
Smithfield Foods was founded in 1936. In 2013, it was bought by Chinese firm WH Group, then known as Shuanghui.