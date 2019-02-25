Shaking Beef
The name in Vietnamese, thịt bò lúc lắc, refers to the back-and-forth shaking (lúc lắc) of the skillet as the beef (thịt bò) cooks. Shaking beef is a Viet restaurant favorite, and a cinch to make at home.
For the steak, choose well-marbled pieces. When the beef hits the greens, they wilt slightly and the beef juices and dressing blend together into a tangy sauce, which is great spooned over rice or other grains.
MARINATED BEEF
1½ teaspoons sugar
1½ teaspoons cornstarch
½ teaspoon recently ground black pepper
2 garlic cloves, put through a press or minced and mashed
1½ to 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon fish sauce
1½ pounds beefsteak, such as bottom sirloin (tri-tip) or New York strip, trimmed and cut into ¾-to 1-inch cubes
1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil
SALAD
¼ cup thinly sliced red onion or shallot
1½ teaspoons sugar or honey
2 pinches fine sea salt
About 4 grinds black pepper
1½ tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
2 tablespoons water
4 cups lightly packed watercress, baby arugula, or other salad greens
¼ cup fresh mint, basil, or other herb leaves, torn (optional)
6 to 8 cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)
To prepare the beef In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch, pepper, garlic, 1½ tablespoons of the oyster sauce, the soy sauce, and fish sauce. Taste and, if a saltier finish is needed, add up to 1½ teaspoons oyster sauce. Add the beef, toss to coat well, and let marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature. Keep the canola oil nearby.