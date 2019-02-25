Shaking Beef

The name in Vietnamese, thịt bò lúc lắc, refers to the back-and-forth shaking (lúc lắc) of the skillet as the beef (thịt bò) cooks. Shaking beef is a Viet restaurant favorite, and a cinch to make at home.

For the steak, choose well-marbled pieces. When the beef hits the greens, they wilt slightly and the beef juices and dressing blend together into a tangy sauce, which is great spooned over rice or other grains.

MARINATED BEEF

1½ teaspoons sugar

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon recently ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, put through a press or minced and mashed

1½ to 2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1½ pounds beefsteak, such as bottom sirloin (tri-tip) or New York strip, trimmed and cut into ¾-to 1-inch cubes

1 to 2 tablespoons canola oil

SALAD

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion or shallot

1½ teaspoons sugar or honey

2 pinches fine sea salt

About 4 grinds black pepper

1½ tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons water

4 cups lightly packed watercress, baby arugula, or other salad greens

¼ cup fresh mint, basil, or other herb leaves, torn (optional)

6 to 8 cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)

To prepare the beef In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch, pepper, garlic, 1½ tablespoons of the oyster sauce, the soy sauce, and fish sauce. Taste and, if a saltier finish is needed, add up to 1½ teaspoons oyster sauce. Add the beef, toss to coat well, and let marinate for 20 minutes at room temperature. Keep the canola oil nearby.

