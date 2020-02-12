SEWE's DockDogs still a highlight for many attendees of the annual Charleston event

Looking at the pictures, billboards or videos of past DockDogs competitions, it's easy to spot amazement on the faces of audience members.

To the uninterested party, DockDogs can sound like dogs simply jumping into a pool. But for years now, it's been a staple at the Southeastern Wildlife Expo in Charleston and a thriving competitive field outside of SEWE.

Veteran competitors believe it's a combination of dogs jumping more than 5 feet into the air and the bond between owners and their dogs on full display that really keeps people coming back.

“I think that’s why it has endured for so long," said Deb Feller, a veteran handler and DockDogs competitor. “The people in America love their dogs ... It’s just enthralling."

For those not familiar, DockDogs consists of three main events. There's Big Air, which is described as the long jump for dogs. During that event, a handler tosses a toy toward the pool while their dog leaps from the dock to retrieve it. Judges measure the distance of the jump.

There's Extreme Vertical, where a dog jumps from the dock to reach a toy hanging 8 feet out from the dock. Here, the height of the jump is measured. Then, there is Speed Retrieve where a dog attempts to reach a toy located at the opposite end of the pool. That event is timed and the clock stops when the dog pulls the toy from its connector.

All of a dog's best scores from each event are then totaled up to determine its final Iron Dog score. Outside of SEWE, there are even individual club competitions and world championships.

“There are a lot of dogs that play this game all over world," Feller said.

Every year, Feller and and her family start a countdown at the beginning of January leading up to SEWE. They then begin the process of getting all of their dogs ready for competition.

“It’s kind of like track and field for dogs," Feller said.

Feller started competing after being fan of the DockDogs event during SEWE. Around 12 years ago, she said, she was watching the dogs and told her partner that they were going to get a Labrador retriever and he was going to do this.

She eventually did get a yellow lab and named him Adonis, or Doni, for short. One thing she recalls about their first competition together is having a fashion crisis: She wasn't sure if she should wear a cowboy hat.

After getting the OK from her partner, she decided to go with it. And in his first competition, Doni did well enough to get an Iron Dog score.

“Ever since then, whenever I compete, I wear a cowboy hat," she said.

Now 8-year-old Doni is top-ranked in Big Air and usually jumps 27 feet and 9 inches. He was ranked fourth among Labrador retrievers worldwide at age 7.

Feller wasn't the only person in her family who caught the DockDogs bug. Feller has another dog named Ray. He's a border collie.

Her partner has two yellow labs of her own. And her granddaughter, Kaitie Uebelhoer, has a black Labrador retriever named Jon who also is top ranked. In the 2020 DockDogs Worldwide rankings, Jon is No. 2 in Iron Dog.

Uebelhoer said she started doing a few competitions with Doni when she was 14 years old. After getting hooked on the sport, she made the decision to get her own dog to compete. Now at the age of 20, she has three.

"I love competing," Uebelhoer said. "You build really good relationships."

For the audience it may be the experience of seeing dogs leap several feet into the air to a pool, but for competitors, a lot of the enduring quality of the event is the community.

That's what Uebelhoer said she looks forward to the most about attending the DockDogs event at SEWE every year. There are people she has known for years solely through seeing each other at different competitions.

“There aren’t many events these days where you can take your dog with you and everyone has their dog," she said.

And Feller agrees.

"The reason I keep coming back is the community," Feller said. "Seeing my old friends and their dogs ... we always have so much fun there."

Because it doesn't feel competitive, Uebelhoer said SEWE is a chance to relax and reconnect with people she doesn't get to see on a daily basis. She and her grandmother believe that if a person has dog who isn't afraid to jump in water, swim and go after a toy, then they should give DockDogs a try.

During SEWE there is even a designated practice pool where attendees can sign up to have their dog go through a DockDogs event to try it out. Those interested can also connect with Feller at palmettodockdogs.com for additional opportunities outside of SEWE to try the events.

“Anyone who hasn’t tried it needs to," Uebelhoer said.