SEWE demonstrations highlight growing SC fly-fishing scene

For those in the know, South Carolina is an undiscovered gem in the world of fly-fishing.

From the Upstate's Appalachian foothills, to the saltwater marshes of the Lowcountry, experts say fly-fishing is a growing pastime. For the second year in a row, Mount Pleasant-based business Haddrell's Point Tackle and Supply will hold a fly-fishing demonstration at Brittlebank Park as part of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

For event organizers, tapping into anything water sports-related is a no-brainer.

"Anything and everything that's touching fishing is growing," said John Powell, SEWE's executive director.

In addition to the fly-casting demonstration at Brittlebank, Orvis will hold fly-fishing demonstrations at the Gaillard Center, Powell said. SEWE patrons can also enjoy fly fishing-related artwork on display.

"The more that we've added that have to do with water sports and fishing, the better it's been received," he said.

Owen Plair, general manager for Haddrell's Point Fin to Feather, the only shop dedicated to fly-fishing in the Charleston area, said his company has been involved with SEWE for the past two years and that he loves seeing more people getting into the sport.

"Most people don't know you can fly-cast in Charleston," Plair said. "Charleston is one of the best places to fly-fish on the East Coast."

Saltwater fly-fishing differs from its freshwater counterpart, but the core concept is largely the same.

The sport is more akin to hunting than traditional fishing with bait, Plair said. Fly casters go out into the marshes on flat-bottomed skiffs and other shallow-water vessels, and look for fish to pursue.

"It brings out a primal instinct," he said. "It's a lot of fun looking for (a fish). There's no scent. There's no live bait. You're fooling the fish into eating the feathers."

And mastering fly-casting is a rewarding experience, Plair said.

"It takes a lot to be able to cast that line 60-80 feet," he said. "You're not casting the fly as much as you are the line. You watch it arc through the air. It's really beautiful to watch."

And at its core, fly-fishing in the Charleston area is a good way to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Lowcountry, Plair said.

Some of his favorite memories are of being out on a skiff in the early morning in the marsh and watching the tide come in.

The variety of fish to be caught isn't bad either, he said. Anglers can catch redfish, spotted seatrout and flounder year round.

For those interested in more traditional, freshwater fly-fishing, South Carolina doesn't disappoint, experts say.

Dan Rankin, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources' fisheries coordinator for the Upstate, said he's seen a steady uptick of interest in the sport over at least the last decade.

More than 10 years ago, most freshwater fishermen in South Carolina were fishing for food and DNR set very liberal daily catch limits, Rankin said. Since that time, the agency, which stocks trout in several rivers and other waterways around the state, has designated certain waterways as "delayed harvest" and taken other measures geared at serving those who want catch-and- release fishing.

"There's always been a big trout interest with fly fishermen," Rankin said. "We don't want to forget about the traditional folks who are wanting to catch some fish for the dinner table."

The agency is also working to preserve native bass populations, he said. While trout are primarily a summer fish, bass species can be caught in the late spring and early summer, thus expanding opportunities for anglers.

Nonnative bass species have been introduced into some of the state's reservoirs, but the native redeye bass, also called Bartram's bass, is holding out on the waterways of the upper Savannah River system, Rankin said.

Protecting the species is a high priority for DNR, he said.

"They're a little bit like trout in that they can't stand a lot of environmental impact," Rankin said.

Today, DNR works to balance the competing needs and promote growing, sustainable fisheries around the state, he said. In some waterways, there are signs of natural trout reproduction.

To learn more about fly-fishing, visit the fly-fishing demonstrations at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, by Orvis at the Gaillard Center and by Haddrell's Point Tackle and Supply at 11:30 a.m. at Brittlebank Park.