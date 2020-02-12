Jason Tako, featured SEWE artist, discusses his painting career

Jason Tako grew up in Minnesota and started drawing and painting when he was very young.

“As a kid, I would get up at five in the morning sometimes and run out into the woods and just sit there and sketch, immerse myself in nature.”

His parents didn’t worry.

“If there was a blizzard, I’d tell my mom, ‘I’m going out, be back a little later.’” And off he’d go with his sketchbook.

Sometimes with friends, he’d run into electric fences or ride his bike onto the lake just as it was freezing over.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve fallen through the ice,” Tako said. “It’s just the way we grew up then.”

The great outdoors was vast and beautiful, ripe for exploration and experimentation, and the young Tako did so with his pencils and charcoal and paints.

This year, he’s the featured artist at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, held in Charleston Feb. 14-16. Tako will bring around 30 works with him to SEWE, showing a portion of them at any given time. He will sign posters and stand ready to talk about his work with interested patrons.

He was selected as featured artist by an anonymous jury that changes members each year, according to SEWE art curator Natalie Wooten Henderson. As featured artist, Tako gets the largest view space in front of the fine art gallery, and his featured painting, "Road Less Traveled," is auctioned at the Thursday night gala, Henderson said.

Change of scenery

When Tako was a senior in high school, he gave up art completely. He had encountered a fork in his career path. (Little did he know at the time that the two roads would converge 10 years later.)

The precocious painter traded in his brushes for the electric bass and became quite proficient. He went to music school, he learned jazz, he played lots of gigs, he recorded a little. He was sought after.

In 1998, he started sketching again. In 2003, he married and moved to Pennsylvania, just outside the small city of York. It was pretty rural. Roads crisscrossed the hilly green terrain. Lake Redman wasn’t far away. The Susquehanna River rolled along just to the north.

“I realized how much I missed being outdoors,” he said. “I preferred to be out sketching than in band rehearsal.”

He started painting again. Landscapes, big game, birds. He got serious.

He made a vow to sketch five times a day, no matter what. He drew anything, sometimes quickly, on the fly, between other commitments. He sketched forks and hands. He sketched colleagues eating lunch. He made anatomy studies. He drew his family.

He was especially comfortable representing the human form; it came easily to him. It was colors and values that presented the bigger challenge, especially with his outdoor paintings. The light had to be just right, the shadows realistic and expressive.

And wildlife painting presented a challenge: you had to get the details right — the behavior, the physical attributes.

“You wouldn’t want to paint a buck with full antlers in the spring,” he said.

Shift of focus

Several years ago, Tako turned his artistic attention away from wildlife and toward Native Americans.

“It kind of happened by accident,” he said. “I was in a down period with painting and drawing, and the recession didn’t help. I still liked doing wildlife and landscape, but there was something missing. I did some painting of bison and felt it needed a vertical shape. There are not a lot of vertical shapes on the prairie. I came up with idea to put two Indian warriors on horseback up on the hill.”

The warriors were obscured by dust, but their presence in the painting made a big difference. Tako posted the image on social media and received an enthusiastic response. It sold right away, he said.

So he followed his newly discovered interest, researched Native American history and culture, traveled west to observe war re-enactors in full regalia, and consulted with experts.

The results combine his talent for creating compelling figures with his interest in the natural environment.

It might take Tako a while to finish a painting; he’s in no rush.

“I don’t really care how long it takes me,” he said. “A grizzly painting for SEWE that I did more than 10 years ago didn’t sell. I stored it in the studio and pulled it back out recently and reworked it, and now I love it.”

(He changed the foreground and background, and added stronger compositional elements.)

If that’s what it takes to improve a painting, so be it, he said.

The Native American pictures don’t sell well on the East Coast. The subject matter is embraced more out west, for obvious reasons. But western painters are part of an informal community with a distinct identity and Tako doesn’t really fit in given his background, interests and geographical location.

But that is not stopping him from traveling down his path.

As someone enamored with the great outdoors and the grandeur of its wildlife, surely he is surrounded by animals, right?

Wrong.

“There’s just a cat at home,” he said.

The bears, bison, bucks and birds all are products of his observation and his imagination.