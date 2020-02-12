Ducks, sheep and the dogs that run them at Charleston's SEWE

The truth is you just can't train a duck. They're the wild critter in Bill Coburn's herding demonstration. He sets the border collies on them, and the ducks scatter.

"Sheep, it doesn't take long before they know the dogs have control over them. Ducks, I don't care which ones I bring. They act up. They're hard to handle," said Coburn.

Coburn, the owner of Windy Knolls Farm in Hickory Tavern, will put on sheep and duck herding demonstrations Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Brittlebank Park. The Friday demos are at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday's is 12:30 p.m.

SEWE is a highball of art galas and hunting animal showmanship with a buzz of conservation ethic education. It draws anywhere from 35,000 to 45,000 people per year, who pop from $30 million to $60 million per year into the local, winter tourism economy, according to organizers.

Critters are the stars of the event, and everything from lynxes to Eastern diamondback rattlers has shown up.

In fact, those macabre black vultures kettling overhead aren't skulking. They're presenters: Nic Butler, the Charleston County Public Library historian, will talk about the rise and fall of the raptors that were once so common they were called "Charleston eagles." That talk is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library on Calhoun Street.

"Charleston at one point relied on vultures to help keep the city clean," Butler said. "The early 20th century was really the end of reign of vultures on the streets."

Ah, no. We're not going to give away why that was. Let's just say it was a sanitation thing.

At Brittlebank, most of the attention goes to the dogs. The DockDogs competition always is a crowd-pleaser. Retriever and other hunting dog demonstrations also are scheduled. For more information, check the event schedule at www.sewe.com.

Coburn is one of a kind. The 80-year-old has trained and worked dogs for 40 years. The collies are an intelligent Scottish breed with a natural bent to keep larger animals in line, so to speak. Coburn still thrills at the skills and instinct of the animals.

Working with a whistle, he'll have the dogs herd one, two or three at a time — moving the livestock away from him, back to him and across in front of him.

"I'll tell the audience what way I'm going to tell them to go, and sometimes they do it," he kidded.

He'll bring sheep out of his own pasture. They're not so bad to work with. To prep for the demos, he'll set out the dogs on 10 to 15 of them at the farm, watch the sheep respond, then cull the readiest four for the show.

"I want to get some sheep that aren't too crazy or wild acting, but you don't want any that are too laid back either," he said.

The ducks, on the other hand, he just bought in Yemassee. He won't bother to give them a dry run.

"They just want to scatter," Coburn said.