September Snapshots

MOM OF THE MONTH: Lauren Lethco
Lauren Lethco is one of the nurses in the emergency room at Summerville Medical Center who has been on the frontlines since day one of the pandemic and has proven to be an invaluable member of their ER team. She's also a wife to Jared and a mom to Amy, 8, and Jase, 5.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A) I was born and raised in the Lowcountry and I grew up in Summerville. Many of my friends think I must have been a cheerleader in high school, but in truth I was in the marching band for Fort Dorchester.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
A) Of course, the pandemic has put a whole different perspective on everything for everyone. Lately I’ve just been so grateful for my family and the opportunity to spend time with my kids. My 8-year-old daughter is so much like me it’s scary! My 5-year-old son is hysterical, he keeps us laughing.
Q: What are you really good at?
Well, my husband would say I’m good at procrastinating and spending money. When I asked my kids what they thought, they both agreed I’m good at playing Zelda on the Nintendo Switch. I take that as a compliment!
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
“Don’t worry about anything, but in everything, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses every thought, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
Tough one! My favorite spot has to be Folly Beach, just past Washout. My most fond memories growing up are of spending time with my family at the beach. I want my children to have memories they cherish as well.
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
My dogs! Zoey is my German Shepherd and Maddie is my little mutt. My Kindle ranks up there, too! I love to read! And boating with my family!
Q: What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of my husband. He worked to obtain his Doctorate of Physical Therapy right after we were married. He now is the owner of Grace Physical Therapy, we have two clinics. He is supporting me as I’m finishing up my master’s degree for nurse practitioner. He always makes time for his children. He is a man of integrity and always places the Lord first. I couldn’t be more proud to be his wife.
Know an amazing mom who deserves recognition? Nominate her as a Lowcountry Parent Mom of the Month! Send your nominee's name and contact info to Editor@LowcountryParent.com, and include a line or two about what makes her special to you or the community.
ABOUT THE COVER
[WAITING ON THIS]
SWAG BAG
Protect your family. Enter to win a five pack of face masks (two adult and three children) from James and Hudson. (jamesandhudson.com)
Congratulate last month's winner, XXXXXX, who won a family fun pack to the Post and Courier Movie Drive-in with a free treat bag.
PHOTO OPP: TEEN PHOTOS
Send us your teen photos! We can't wait to see them! Submit up to three images to Editor@LowcountryParent.com. Please include the first and last names of everyone pictured, ages, plus your city of residence. The submission deadline is September 14. Some photos will appear in our October issue and at LowcountryParent.com.
Note: We can’t publish professional images without the photographer’s written permission.