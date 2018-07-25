See and Be Scene 40 min ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Brianne and Blakely Ricciardone of James Island with Charlie the RiverDog. Buy Now Noehelle Smalls of Charleston Buy Now Dee Dee and Henry Cauthen of Charleston Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Magnolia Gardens's fifth annual Ladybug Release took place on Saturday, July 21, 2018. More than 200,000 ladybugs were scattered by children. Sally Rainey/Special to The Post and Courier. Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today Local mystery in Trump-Cohen tape: What is 'the Charleston thing?' Where are you likely to see a celebrity in Charleston? Let's look at the record SC Governor, Attorney General step into North Charleston dispute between Boeing, labor union Hicks column: In Mount Pleasant, the development devils are in the widely ignored details Charleston green card officers told to keep doing their jobs amid national immigration anxiety EVO, Holy City Brewing launching downtown Charleston pizza, bread and Belgian beer complex This Charleston cat knows 12 tricks, has gone viral and appeared on CNN's website DHEC gives MUSC approval to build a $325 million hospital in Berkeley County An open grave in Charleston speaks to broader problems of neglected cemeteries Mount Pleasant police: Woman chased, shot at car after finding husband with another woman