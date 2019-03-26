Lexus Charleston Fashion Week opened on Friday, March 22 at The Cigar Factory's Cedar Room with collections from Francis + Benedict, Opera Recycles and Hunter Bell NYC and a performance by the local Deninufay African Dance & Drum Production.
