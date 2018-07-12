See and Be Scene 1 hr ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now John Verdugo helps light sparklers for Eliana Fredlund, 9, and Joshua Verdugo, 5. Andrew Whitaker/staff Buy Now Fireworks burst in the sky over Riverfront Park. Andrew Whitaker/staff Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Fireworks and fun were plentiful during the 4th of July Festival on Wednesday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's Circulars