Lexus Charleston Fashion Week continued with its second of three events on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Memminger Auditorium focusing on women’s fashion and featuring runway exhibitions, mixed-media performances and pop-ups.
Updated: June 20, 2019 @ 12:39 pm