SeaWorld runs through its 3rd CEO in 2 years; sale of dairy giant's assets approved

SeaWorld CEO quits months into job
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment's chief executive has resigned only five months into his job, becoming the third leader of the theme park company to depart in just over two years.
Sergio Rivera cited his disagreement with the board of directors' involvement in decision-making, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
His predecessor, Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha, cited a similar reason for his leaving last September.
Rivera handed in his resignation Saturday. He was named the CEO of the company last November.
The spread of the novel coronavirus has paralyzed the theme park industry. Like most other theme park companies operating in the U.S., SeaWorld's 12 theme parks have been closed since mid-March. The company said more than a week ago that it was furloughing 90 percent of its workers.
SeaWorld employs about 4,700 full-time employees and 12,000 part-timers.
Dean Foods asset sale is OK'd
NEW YORK — A bankruptcy court has approved the asset sale of one of the U.S.'s biggest dairy companies, Dean Foods.
Dean Foods Co. got the go-ahead to sell $433 million worth of properties and interests to the Dairy Farmers of America. Dean filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Another major milk producer, Borden Dairy Co., filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
The dairy industry has been struggling for decades as consumers increasingly shun milk for juice, soda and an array of non-dairy milk substitutes made from soy, almonds or oats. Since 1975, the amount of liquid milk consumed per capita in the U.S. has tumbled more than 40 percent.
In addition to the sale of several production facilities and distribution branches, Dallas-based Dean has also lined up buyers for several of its brands.
United cuts flights in NYC area
NEW YORK — United Airlines is temporarily slashing the number of its flights in and out of New York City-area airports to keep employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak, a top executive told employees on Saturday.
Beginning Sunday, United cut nearly 90 percent of flights at LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport for three weeks, according to a message to workers by Greg Hart, chief operations officer. Affected employees will continue to receive pay and benefits, he wrote.
United decreased daily flights at LaGuardia from 18 to two and at Newark from 139 to 15, Hart said.
The move comes as major airlines have seen a dramatic decrease in passengers, reduced flights, grounded half their passenger jets because of the outbreak.
United, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said they applied Friday for their share of $25 billion in federal grants designed to cover airline payrolls for the next six months.
Smithfield deal with NC left intact
RALEIGH — North Carolina's attorney general can keep distributing millions of dollars paid by the world's largest pork producer as environmental grants after a state Supreme Court decision that leaves the two-decade-old agreement intact.
The 6-1 decision by the justices, which focused on the constitutional definition of the payments, means the arrangement reached in 2000 between Smithfield Foods, several subsidiaries and then-Attorney General Mike Easley can continue. The company is providing up to $2 million annually over 25 years to protect and restore the state's environment. Subsequent attorneys general — now-Gov. Roy Cooper and current Attorney General Josh Stein — have selected the recipients based on a panel's recommendations.
A conservative activist challenged the agreement in court in 2016, saying the N.C. Constitution requires that money stemming from civil penalties, forfeitures and fines belongs to the public schools. The lawsuit was later taken over by the New Hanover County school board.
A state Court of Appeals panel resurrected the lawsuit in 2018 after a trial court judge threw it out. A majority on the panel had determined there were material issues on whether the agreement was motivated by Smithfield's efforts to delay or eliminate potential environmental enforcement claims by the attorney general.