SC's public health director leaving for Ohio after 5 months on the job

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's public health director is leaving after just five months in the role, creating more upheaval in an agency struggling to meet the challenges of the nation's worst public health crisis in a century.

Dr. Joan Duwve is returning to her native Ohio as that state's director of public health, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday in a tweet.

She joined the state Department of Health and Environment Control in mid-April.

The agency's interim director, Marshall Taylor, said he learned about her departure Thursday afternoon as well, though not from Twitter. He said it's a promotion for Duwve, who has family in Ohio, and "we are happy for her."

Duwve, who came to South Carolina from Indiana, will remain at DHEC for several more weeks, until the agency determines who will step into that key role, Taylor said. He contends the agency's response to COVID-19 won't be affected.

"It will be a seamless transition," said Taylor, who is leading the agency temporarily after the director resigned in June.

Taylor, the agency's chief attorney, also served as director during two weeks in April when Rick Toomey took a leave of absence to get his blood pressure under control.

Before Duwve arrived, the agency's health division was led by an interim director for more than a year.