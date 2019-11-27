A famous quote from Thomas Jefferson reads, “We in America do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
Many of our forefathers took great pride in a particular civil liberty that we enjoy today and that is the right to vote. Whether a voter is a registered Democrat or Republican, the beauty in any election, is in the right to choose.
The students at the University School of the Lowcountry in Mount Pleasant want to learn more about voting in the United States and the election process. But instead of just learning about it in the classroom, they conduct exit polls in person at almost 30 local polling stations. They put themselves right there in the trenches, so to speak, learning about what issues concern the majority of average voters, getting an early indication of who might win the various open offices and even getting an idea of voter demographics.
Of course, leading up to that day takes some preparation. At University School of the Lowcountry, it starts with students educating themselves on the candidates.
Jason Kreutner, head of school, says the students have been conducting exit polls for as long as the school has been in existence, about 12 years. He says he likes this particular project because it helps his students understand how elected officials get to where they are, how the voting process works and just how important voting really is.
“This will be a major responsibility that these kids will have as adults and we believe it is good to have that basic understanding on its importance by examining American citizenship and engaging in the electoral process every year,” he says.
The students actually met with many of the candidates from the Nov. 5 local elections, including Mike Seekings, Maurice Washington and Renee Orth, in the weeks before the actual election.
“They asked them questions and got to make up their own minds about who they liked and why,” he says.
Kreutner mentioned that many of the candidates complimented the students on their professionalism and how impressed they were with their questions.
Although the students did their homework on the candidates before interviewing them, Kreutner says that what was nice was that the students were able to meet them in person, which made a big difference as opposed to just watching the news or reading about them online and in the newspaper.
On election day, University School of the Lowcountry students went to the polls with their clipboards and questions in hand, stopping as many voters on their way out as they could.
The questions would give students the answers as to who might win based on the exit poll answers they received from the 30 polling locations.
About 1,200 people responded to their exit poll questions, giving the students data to bring back to the school to make their predictions.
“The election day starts early,” Kreutner says. “We get to the polls around 8 a.m. We are broken up into about 15 groups and we cover about 30 local polls from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We then go back to the school at 1 p.m. to start figuring out the results.”
There is quite a bit of math and statistics involved, which, Kreutner says, has provided invaluable real-life execution of number literacy.
“After we have collected our data, it is so exciting to watch and compare it with the real results from the day after 7 p.m. when the polls close,” he explains.
Kreutner also says that exit polling has taught the students about which elections (presidential versus local) get the most attention and why.
But exit polling provides invaluable lessons to these students beyond the political science or mathematics side.
“Going to a school with 75 students from grades third to 12 feels like a very big family,” Kreutner says. “Venturing beyond the classroom is a form of accountability. It enables the public to interact with our students and evaluate their manners, knowledge, civility and more. There is some expected uncertainty and coming to terms with this helps these kids deal with ambiguity and with flourishing in unpredictable situations.”
He says that it teaches the students not to crumble when they are met with some pushback. “This really is a great lesson of how it can be in the workplace. It forces them to engage with strangers, like one day they may do with customers of their own.”
The buzz at the school once the students return from their morning of exit polling is like no other day during the year. “They love sharing their stories with one another and figuring out the results. It is like a sport where they have been tested out in the public through their interactions with voters.”
The students enjoy different aspects of exit polling for different reasons. Julian Byrne, an eighth-grader, says, “It is interesting to learn about the reasons why people come out to vote. I get to realize how many different opinions people have.”
Ada Kennelly, a sixth-grader, likes to tally up the results.“It is amazing how accurate we are,” she exclaims.“I like knowing before anyone else who will likely be the winner and to see if we are correct.”
Anna Short, a senior, loves being able to interact with people at the polls. “It is fun to approach people and get to talk to them,” she says.“There are so many different types of people interested in different issues.”
Short also says that she finds it interesting that the local elections have less turnout, even though, she says, local leaders can have more of a direct impact on the average citizen.
As Declan Hopkins, a fifth-grader at the University School of the Lowcountry, simply puts it, “(V)oting gives you the opportunity to show your opinion. It is our right to vote as Americans. You have to go vote for who you want to win.”
The University School of the Lowcountry takes on about 30 projects, like exit polling, throughout their school year. They spend four days in the classroom and the fifth day out in the community each week, learning and engaging first-hand.
For example, Kreutner says that they volunteered with the Trident United Way Day of Caring and spent about two weeks learning about religions and visiting various places of worship.
“We learn first hand and in person,” he says. “We aren’t just learning. We are out there and involved in our community.”
For more information on University School of the Lowcountry, visit www.uslowcountry.org.