School Spotlight: Graduating during a pandemic

It’s a day you’ve been dreaming of since elementary school.
All that hard work you’ve put in will culminate into this one moment. The cap and gown, the cheers as you walk across that stage, the pride on the faces of your loved ones. It’s a moment you have rehearsed in your head over and over.
And then … it’s canceled.
That’s what high school seniors have faced all across the country as the coronavirus took their senior year plans away from them, just two to three months shy of their graduations.
Did they still graduate? Yes. It looked different, of course, but the one thing the coronavirus did not take away was their diploma.
For Jackie Heyward whose son Kelvin would be graduating from Military Magnet Academy, missing out on all the exciting senior plans definitely put a damper on things at first, but over time, she says, “we got creative.”
“It actually turned out to be so special for these kids,” Heyward explains. “As parents we created little gifts for each senior — picture frames for the girls and picture boxes for the boys — and a video that we sent to them all. I mean, we know it ended abruptly, but this year has really made history and they were a big part of it.”
Military Magnet Academy had 29 students in their graduating class. During the last week of classes, they held a drive-by parade for their seniors with the police department and fire department’s participation. Signs were posted everywhere and cars were decorated, as teachers and staff were scattered throughout, greeting each student with their cap and gown and senior gifts.
Alex Simmons is the senior adviser and head basketball coach at Military Magnet. He said that although the coronavirus created a challenge, he was impressed by how the students persevered.
“Communication was key. Of course at first the seniors had anxiety and their emotions were all over the place. After some time, they began to accept it and find ways to keep themselves busy and happy,” he explains.
Military Magnet Academy held a virtual commencement on June 8, which was provided as a livestream from the Charleston County School District’s website, as well as the Military Magnet Academy website. They also held an in-person diploma recognition ceremony on June 29 on their athletic field — social distanced, of course.
The University School of the Lowcountry, a small private school in Mount Pleasant, held a special drive-in slide-show movie at The BEND in North Charleston on the evening of June 2 and then a ceremony the following morning at The BEND. With 12 students graduating between their middle and upper schools, it wasn’t hard for them to practice social distancing.
Normally held on campus, guidelines were enforced at this new location in order to keep everyone safe. For example, families were allowed to sit in chairs that were clustered together six feet apart from another cluster of chairs, diplomas were laid out on a table near the podium, families could also sit in their cars and listen to the ceremony over the PA system, and lastly, each person that spoke had to wipe the microphone.
“People loved it so much that they want us to do it like this for now on,” Jason Kruetner, head of the school at University School of the Lowcountry, says.
Kruetner says that he feels so fortunate to have the freedom to enjoy their celebration somewhere other than their norm with relatively easy social distancing practices. He was so grateful, in fact, that he decided to gather a group of University School of the Lowcountry volunteers to provide a photographer and a videographer at R.B. Stall High School’s much larger graduation of 320 students, who had to conduct their graduation over a four-hour span on June 12.
R.B. Stall had people drive up to the graduation and exit their cars when it was their turn. Students were given time slots and families were instructed to wait in their cars until their child’s turn was called. They then approached the stage from their cars for pictures and cheered for their child.
The University School of the Lowcountry provided volunteers to help with parking and traffic direction at the R.B. Stall High School graduation.
“An essential part of our program is teaching empathy and service to others and that remains ongoing,” Kruetner says.
During the pandemic, the University School of the Lowcountry created small teams of people to go out into different communities in need every Friday after gathering donations delivered to the school. They plan to continue this effort throughout the summer, as well.
“Giving to others and helping those in need is a part of who we are at the University School of the Lowcountry,” Kruetner says.
Anna Short is a graduating senior who will be attending Ithaca College in New York in the fall.
She says, “The pandemic has allowed time for me to reflect on things I would typically take for granted.”
She admits that when the pandemic began, she felt that a chapter of her life had ended mid-sentence, but she says she was thankful that she was still able to have a celebration.
“It was a unique experience that made it feel even more special,” she says.
Kelvin Heyward from Military Magnet Academy will attend Hastings College in Nebraska in the fall on a football scholarship.
He says, “Really, nothing was lost. We made it and we have to keep moving forward and see what is next for us.”
Simmons noted that at the beginning of the school year, the seniors adopted a motto that reads, “Happy times come and go, but memories last forever.”
“I think that ties it all together so perfectly,” he says.