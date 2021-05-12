SCHA Healthcare Heroes Truck returns for Hope Tour 2021

On Friday, May 7, staff at Williamsburg Regional Hospital was greeted with the Healthcare Heroes Truck as part of the 2021 Hope Tour.
To celebrate and honor South Carolina’s hospitals and healthcare workers in leading the COVID-19 battle for the past 14 months, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) visited every member hospital in the state with its Healthcare Heroes truck as part of the 2021 Hope Tour. The tour, which traveled from Upstate South Carolina to the coast May 3 to May 13, coinciding with national Nurse’s Week and Hospital Week.
“While 2020 was a year of fear that required our member hospitals’ bravery and fortitude, we want to honor what they are providing us in 2021: hope,” said SCHA Vice President of Workforce and Member Engagement Lara Hewitt. “Our healthcare heroes responded with resilience as they ramped up widespread testing operations and treated thousands of COVID-19 patients in need. Now, more than a year later, they are still providing high-quality care for patients while also leading the vaccination campaign that can finally end the pandemic.”
SCHA’s Healthcare Heroes Truck is a mobile billboard that provides the opportunity for anyone to share a message of hope with South Carolina’s healthcare workforce.
This year the SCHA 2021 Hope Tour began in Oconee and Anderson counties on May 3, and traveled across the state over two weeks to each of SCHA’s more than 90 hospital and health system member facilities. The tour also included a special pitstop at Darlington Raceway on May 9, for the Goodyear 400, part of the NASCAR Cup Series, and concluded in Hilton Head on May 13.