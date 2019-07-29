Richard Buckner of Goose Creek has been named chairman of the board of directors for South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
Lee Deas of Obviouslee Marketing has been named 2019-2020 board chair for Palmetto Goodwill. Other newly elected board officers and members are: Chris Harvey of Charlestowne Hotels, vice chair; Kelley Jarrett of Blackbaud Inc., secretary; Herbert Drayton III of Vertical Holdings, immediate past chair; Sean Sykes of Urban Electric; Robert Smith of Palmetto Goodwill; and Rob Phillips of GrandSouth Bank.
Helen C. Pratt-Thomas, a senior vice president and senior wealth commercial banker at South State Bank, has been named board chair for the Gibbes Museum of Art. Other newly elected directors are Michael Culler, senior account executive for ACME Technologies; Karen Lawson-Johnston; Benjamin Lenhardt, retired chairman and CEO of Americas-UBS Asset Management; Thomas Motamed, retired chairman and CEO of CNA Financial Corp.; and Anne Tinker, a retired international policy and programs executive.
Sandy’s Dry Cleaners has opened at 1306 Yeamans Hall Road, Hanahan, in the former Yeamans Hall Dry Cleaners location. Sandy Weaver is the owner.
The South Carolina Clean Energy Business Alliance has named four new members to its board of directors for two-year terms: Mark Furtick, manager of renewable energy programs and technical services at Dominion Energy; Scott Hammond, manager of member programs at Central Electric Power Cooperative; Tripp Hathaway, sales and marketing manager at Hannah Solar Government Services; and Hamilton Davis, director of regulatory affairs at Southern Current.
R. Scott Wallinger, a retired senior vice president at MeadWestvaco Corp., has been named chairman of the Lowcountry Land Trust.
Dan Ray, chairman of Santee Cooper, investment banking executive and a resident of Georgetown, has been elected to the national board of directors of Ducks Unlimited.