Molly Hood Craig, a partner at Hood Law Firm LLC, has been elected president of the Charleston chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
East Cooper Medical Center has obtained The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its chest pain program.
Dr. Henry Frederick “Fritz” Butehorn II has been elected to the Medical University of South Carolina and Medical University Hospital Authority board of trustees by the S.C. General Assembly as a representative for the 4th Congressional District. He is chief of the division of otolaryngology at Spartanburg Medical Center and co-director of the head and neck tumor board at Gibbs Cancer Center. He also is an assistant professor at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine-Carolinas Campus.
Tonya Houston, an assistant professor of education at Charleston Southern University and a former teacher, coach and administrator at Northwood Academy in Summerville, has been elected president of the the South Carolina Independent School Association.
Jennifer Kist, survey technician for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Charleston, was named the recipient of the Federal Executive Association's Employee of the Year award for technical support for her work on the the Charleston Harbor Post 45 Deepening Project and the Charleston Peninsula Flooding Study.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs has relocated its offices to 293 Greystone Blvd., Columbia.