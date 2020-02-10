SC memos and distinctions

Richard Jackson, owner and president of Daniel Island-based JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, has been named to the inaugural Academy at Cambria Council in Minneapolis, Minn.
Julia P. Copeland, an attorney with Charleston-based Hinchey Murray & Pagliarini LLC, has been elected president of the Municipal Lawyers Association for 2020.
The Charleston Apartment Association has named its 2020 board of directors. The members are: Ashley Venable of Greystar Real Estate Partners; Joey Ingham of Apartments.com; Krissy Starkey of CF Real Estate; Lindsey Miller of Matrix Residential; Mandy Mays-Polin of RentPath; Michelle Gordon of Pegasus Residential; Patty Aitken of BG Multifamily; Ruthann Klaiber of B&M Management; Suzy Spell of Darby Development; and Thomas Howard of Brownlee Whitlow and Praet.
Owen Tyler, managing broker and broker-in-charge at The Cassina Group, has been inaugurated as the 2020 president of South Carolina Realtors.
TeamLogic IT, a national provider of information technology services for businesses, has opened an office at 215 East Bay St., Charleston. Denise L. Kaufman is the owner.
Origin SC, a nonprofit focused on housing and financial stability, has moved its offices to 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.