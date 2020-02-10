SC memos and distinctions

Richard Jackson

Richard Jackson

Provided

Richard Jackson, owner and president of Daniel Island-based JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, has been named to the inaugural Academy at Cambria Council in Minneapolis, Minn.

Julia P. Copeland, an attorney with Charleston-based Hinchey Murray & Pagliarini LLC, has been elected president of the Municipal Lawyers Association for 2020.

The Charleston Apartment Association has named its 2020 board of directors. The members are: Ashley Venable of Greystar Real Estate PartnersJoey Ingham of Apartments.comKrissy Starkey of CF Real EstateLindsey Miller of Matrix ResidentialMandy Mays-Polin of RentPathMichelle Gordon of Pegasus ResidentialPatty Aitken of BG MultifamilyRuthann Klaiber of B&M ManagementSuzy Spell of Darby Development; and Thomas Howard of Brownlee Whitlow and Praet.

Owen Tyler

Owen Tyler

Provided

Owen Tyler, managing broker and broker-in-charge at The Cassina Group, has been inaugurated as the 2020 president of South Carolina Realtors.

TeamLogic IT, a national provider of information technology services for businesses, has opened an office at 215 East Bay St., Charleston. Denise L. Kaufman is the owner. 

Origin SC, a nonprofit focused on housing and financial stability, has moved its offices to 8084 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.

