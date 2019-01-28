Ray Farmer, director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance, has been named president-elect of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
Eric D. Wetherington, director and broker-in-charge of New Heights Property Management, a division of Carolina One Real Estate Services, has been named 2019 president of the National Association of Residential Property Managers for a one-year term.
Christopher Jaros, an attorney and partner in the Charleston office of K&L Gates, has been named to the board of directors of South Carolina Future Minds.
Kenneth M. Pickens and Maj. Gen. Charles E. Baldwin have joined the board of the Patriots Point Foundation. Pickens is executive vice president of South Atlantic Bank. Baldwin is s retired U.S. Air Force pilot and chaplain.
Louise Chauncey, Denise Kitchen and Terry Dias-Paisley have joined the board of directors at Increasing H.O.P.E. Financial Training Center.
Jill Lundgrin, owner of Coastal Canine Academy LLC, has been elected president of the Charleston Dog Training Club.
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has been named the recipient of the 2018 Aliceann Wohlbruck Innovation Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for its work on the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority's Hospitality on Peninsula Shuttle park-and-ride service.
The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce has named the 2018 recipients of its annual industry awards: They are: Berkeley Electric Cooperative; Nucor Steel Berkeley; Home Telecom; J.W. Aluminum; and Thomas & Hutton.
Blair Belk, principal of Belk|Lucy, has been named 2019 president of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors' Commercial Investment Division.
Charleston County Emergency Management has obtained accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program for being in compliance with standards certified by the American National Institute.