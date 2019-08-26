John B. Hagerty, a partner with the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, has been named chairman of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance for a two-year term.
Ann Burnett, Mark Munn, Betsy Saal, Lisa Evans, Molly Fienning and Roy Green have been re-elected to the board of directors for the Gibbes Museum of Art for three-year terms.
Jeb Hallett, Ben Jenkins, Rhett Outten, Janneke Vreede-Schaay, Charles Sullivan and Kay Wendell have been re-elected to the board of directors for the Gibbes Museum of Art for three-year terms.
Charleston Dermatology has relocated its Mount Pleasant office to 1090 Park West Blvd.
Kay Phillips, executive director at the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, has been named to the board of directors of Beyond BASIC Life Skills.
Mike McShane of Johns Island, vice chairman of the S.C. Conservation Bank and a former board chairman of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, has been elected to the national board of directors of Ducks Unlimited.
Brightway, The Howard Agency has relocated from the Daniel Island area to 3003 Dunes West Blvd., in Mount Pleasant. Jeff Howard is the owner.
Vannoy Construction, a commercial construction company headquartered in Jefferson, N.C., has opened an office at 2457 Aviation Ave., North Charleston.
Pledger M. "Jody" Bishop III, senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors, has been elected 2020 vice president of the Appraisal Institute for a one-year term.
Feyen Zylstra, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based electrical and technology services firm, has opened a second Charleston-area office at 3 Lockwood Drive, Charleston.
The Harbor Entrepreneur Center has relocated to 65 Gadsden St., Charleston.
The law firm of McAngus Goudelock & Courie has opened its second Charleston-area office at 110 N. Main St., Summerville.
Coeco Office Systems, a Rocky Mount, N.C.-based office equipment dealer, has opened a location at 3300 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston.