Michael Sally of Carolina One Real Estate Services in Summerville has been named the recipient of the 2018 Distinguished Service Award from South Carolina Realtors.
Carla Davis, chief executive officer of Charleston-based Heart of Hospice, has been elected to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization board of directors.
Stephanie Yarbrough, an attorney with the Charleston office of Womble Bond Dickinson, has been elected vice chair of the board of directors of SCBIO, the state affiliate of the U.S. Biotechnology Innovation Organization.
The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church and vice president of religious affairs and external relations for the National Action Network, has been elected to the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative board of directors for a 2½-year term.
The Patriots Point Foundation has announced its officers for 2019. Col. Gregory H. Kitchens, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, is president; Maj. P. Alston Middleton, U.S.M.C., retired) is vice president; William H. Taylor is treasurer; and Robert Weil is secretary.
The Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department has obtained accreditation by the S.C. Police Accreditation Coalition.
Chris Staubes has been named president emeritus of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.
Carlton Dallas and Rebecca Gunnlaugsson have been appointed to Synovus Financial Corp.'s South Carolina advisory board. Dallas is managing director of Hilton Head Island-based Dallas International Trading and Solutions. Gunnlaugsson is principal of Columbia-based Acuitas Economics.
Angela Childers, executive director of the Beaufort Housing Authority and chair of the Lowcountry Affordable Housing Coalition, has been appointed three new members to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta's Affordable Housing Advisory Council.
Ernest McNealey, president of Allen University, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Education's Accreditation and Innovation Negotiated Rulemaking Committee.
The newly renamed Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina, formerly the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired–Charleston, has opened a satellite office at 230 Deming Way, Summerville.