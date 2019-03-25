Robyn Coles, Kent Matlock and Bob Branan have joined the International African American Museum board of directors. Coles is president of TRATE Properties. Matlock is founder, chairman and CEO of Matlock Advertising & Public Relations. Branan is a Charlotte-based financial management specialist.
Jack Lawson of Carolina One Real Estate's Johns Island office has obtained the Military Relocation Professional Certification from the National Association of Realtors.
The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce has named its executive committee members: Edward Tupper of TUPCO Inc., immediate past chair; Carrie Bovender of Grand Forest Inc., chair-elect and vice chair of education and workforce development; Russ Touchberry of Infrastructure Consulting & Engineering LLC, chair-elect designate and vice chair of public policy; Debbie Clarke of Wells Fargo & Co., vice chair of finance; Robert Pratt of RE/Max Pro Realty, vice chair of business and community development; Wendell Nolan of The Sentinel, vice chair of membership and marketing; and Megan Severn of The Ark, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, director of the nonprofit council.
The Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center has been reaccredited by the National Children’s Alliance.
Robert D. “Robby” Robbins of Summerville, an attorney at Thurmond Kirchner and Timbes, has been named chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission.