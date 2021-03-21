SC memos and distinctions

Joan Robinson-Berry, retired vice president and chief engineer for Boeing Global Services, and Brig. Gen. Sally Selden, provost and dean of The Citadel, have been appointed to the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative for three-year terms.
Luther P. Cochrane, chairman of the Cochrane Group in Charleston and founder of the BE&K Building Group, has been inducted into the National Academy of Construction class of 2020.
Bleecker Law Firm LLC has changed its name to Bleecker Family Law. Anne Frances Bleecker is the founder and owner.
Melissa Fried Spence, a member attorney in Nexsen Pruet's Charleston office, has been named to the International Association of Defense Counsel.
BenchMark Physical Therapy has opened an outpatient clinic at 334 E. Bay St., Charleston. Katibeth Stein is the director.
Mary Martinich, a landscape architect team leader with SeamonWhiteside, has been named to the board of Charleston Moves.
Jarrard, Nowell & Russell, LLC, a Charleston-based accounting and business advisory firm, has consolidated its Moncks Corner, North Charleston and Summerville offices at 9403 Highway 78, Ladson.
Charleston-based LS3P Associates Ltd. has been named the recipient of an honor award and two merit awards from American Institute of Architects South Carolina for its work on the S.C. Aeronautical Training Center at Trident Technical College, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library in Mount Pleasant and the Hoffler Place student housing project in downtown Charleston.
Carolina One Real Estate has moved its Charleston peninsula office to 191 Rutledge Ave.
The Beach Co. has relocated its offices to The Jasper at 320 Broad St., Charleston.
The Disabilities Board of Charleston County has relocated its offices to 1357 Remount Road, North Charleston.
Coastal Fertility Specialists has opened an office in the Nexton development at 342 Brighton Park Blvd., Summerville. Dr. Jessica McLaughlin is the primary physician.