Oliver Mathewes of Carolina One Real Estate Services has been named the recipient of the C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award for 2018 by South Carolina Realtors.
Kotori Technologies LLC has relocated its offices to 4221 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Neadom Tucker is the owner.
Jean Meeks-Koch, CEO of Mount Pleasant-based Positively People, has been named a fellow of the Family Firm Institute.
Jay Millen of Caldwell Partners has been named chair of the annual Charleston Heart Ball by the American Heart Association.
Bess Allen, Merrill Fei and Eric Watson have been appointed to the board of directors of the North Charleston-based Carolina Youth Development Center. Allen is an attorney and philanthropist; Fei is owner of Eildon Group LLC; Watson is the chief deputy of operations for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Alvin Taylor, director of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Director, has been named the recipient of the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Legacy Award by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
The South Carolina State Ports Authority has named its 2018-2019 Port Ambassadors. They include: Johnny Cribb, supervisor-elect for Berkeley County; Bill McCarthy of Charleston Gate Co.; Tony Pope of State Farm Insurance in Summerville; Anne Smith Reid of the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired; and Tom Trouche of ServisFirst Bank.
Charleston Proimse Neighborhood has relocated its offices to 1834 Summerville Ave., Charleston.
Hammes Co., a Wisconsin-based construction and design consulting business specializing in health care projects, has opened an office at 1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant.