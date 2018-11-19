Charleston attorney Jay Seibels Jr. and retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel Andy Solgere have joined the board of directors of the Patriots Point Foundation.
Leonard L. Hutchison III, senior vice president and area business banking manager of coastal South Carolina for Wells Fargo & Co., has been named the 2018 recipient of the Joseph P. Riley Leadership Award by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Nicole Pellegrini, a police officer with the Charleston County Aviation Authority, has been named the recipient of the J.P. Strom Award for academic excellence and the Distinguished Graduate Award from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
The offices for the Town of James Island have been relocated to 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty has been named chair of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance for the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The Medical University of South Carolina has been named a recipient of a 2018 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
The Charleston CFO Council has announced the recipients of its 2018 award program in six categories: Tracy Clifford of Tracy Clifford Consulting; Charles Troiani; Doug Snyder of LS3P Associates Ltd.; Erin Beadle of Tidelands Health; Joel Fletcher of Health First Urgent & Primary Care; and Michael Keeney of The Citadel.
W. Thomas McQueeney, a Mount Pleasant-based insurance agent with State Farm, has been appointed to to the Patriots Point Development Authority board of directors by Gov. Henry McMaster.