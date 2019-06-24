The Exchange Co., a new residential real estate firm, has opened at 49 Calhoun St., Charleston. Carter Rowson is founding partner and broker-in-charge. The principals include: John Barnwell Jr.; Melissa Martin; Trey Morrison; Anna Gruenloh; Harold Holt; Elizabeth Ramsay Dickinson; and Charlie Inglefield.
John Dodds III, an attorney with The Law Firm of Cisa & Dodds LLP, has been appointed governing board chair of East Cooper Medical Center.
Kathryn Murphy, senior scientific technical manager for software engineering at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, has been named Female Executive of the Year by the Palmetto chapter of Women in Defense.
Charleston-based Liollio Architecture has been named the recipient of three regional design awards from the American Institute of Architects' South Atlantic region for its work on Hampton Health Clinic in Varnville; Brighton Park Swim Club in Summerville; and James Island Town Hall on James Islands.
Ingevity Corp. of North Charleston and Nucor Steel of Huger have been named recipients of the 2018 Corporate Responsibility Award by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. The other statewide recipients are: AFL in Duncan; BMW Manufacturing in Greer; Highland of Cheraw; International Paper in Eastover; Michelin North America in Greenville; Sonoco Products in Hartsville; Spring Creative in Rock Hill; and four Sage Automotive plants in Abbeville, Greenville and Spartanburg.
Max Metcalf, manager of government and community relations at BMW Manufacturing Co., has been elected chairman of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance board of directors. Other member of executive committee are: April Allen of Continental Tire, first vice chairman; Todd Croker of Fujifilm Manufacturing USA, second vice chairman; and Curtis Hutto of Thompson Construction Group, treasurer.
John Palms and Charles Way have been appointed to the Catholic Community Foundation of South Carolina board of directors. Palm is a former president of the University of South Carolina. Way is the chairman of The Beach Co.