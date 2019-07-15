Tim Hilkhuijsen, principal of North Charleston-based Architecture Plus, has been elected to the national board for the Society of American Registered Architects for a three-year term.
State Farm agent Tony Pope of Summerville has been named chairman of the board of directors for Beyond BASIC Life Skills for a two-year term.
East Cooper Community Outreach has elected eight new members to its board of directors. They are: Dawn Baker, Jennie Banks, Andrew Davis, Lisa M. Gavin, J. Heath Jordan, Dr. John Maize Jr., Dr. Fran Tunney and Dan Winters.
The Daily Mart Shop at 1250 Old Gilliard Road in Ridgeville has been named a U-Haul dealer.
Perry MacLennan, an attorney with Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, has been named president-elect of the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division, effective July 1.
John Truluck, director of economic development for Dorchester County, has been elected to the S.C. Economic Developers’ Association board of directors for 2019-2020.
Denise Bunte-Bisnett, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission administrator for Santee Cooper, has been elected president of the United States Society on Dams for a two-year term.
The Citadel's bachelor's degree in nursing program has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
Tony Boor, chief financial officer and executive vice president of finance and administration at Blackbaud Inc., has been named chair of the 23rd annual Charleston Heart Ball scheduled for May 1.
Charleston County Emergency Medical Services has been named a recipient of the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus recognition for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients with severe heart attacks.
The Vision Center at Seaside Farms has opened at 1296 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant. Dr. Brad Bodkin is the owner.
Nexsen Pruet has been named the recipient of the 2018 Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year by the South Carolina Bar.
CEMS Engineering | Architecture has relocated to the Bentons Lodge Executive Office at 108 Bentons Lodge Road, Summerville.
Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina has obtained renewal of its designation as a National Cancer Institute cancer center.
Malcolm “Dennis” Knight, owner of Whole Building Systems LLC in Mount Pleasant, has been elected to the national executive committee as vice president of ASHRAE, formerly the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers, for a one-year term.
Steven "Steve" A. Marek, owner of of Steve Marek P.E. of Hanahan, has been named Region IV director and regional chair of ASHRAE, formerly the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers, for a three-year term.