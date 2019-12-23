Tamara C. Curry, an associate probate judge for Charleston County, has been elected board chair of the YWCA Greater Charleston. The other officers are: Kendra Snipe, vice chair; Jennifer Dunlap, secretary; and Belita Green, treasurer. New board members are: Natasha Chisolm, Jennifer Curry, Janet Hart, Courtney Johnson, Sharon McGhee and Felicia Williams.
The American Institute of Architects’ South Carolina chapter has recognized the following projects and firms in its annual awards program: Sullivan’s House on Sullivan’s Island by The Middleton Group LLC, merit award for adaptive reuse; Quartermaster Dock House on Sullivan’s Island by Herlong Architects, honor award for historic preservation; 9 Prices Alley in downtown Charleston by Clark-Glidewell Architect LLC with Chris Rose Architects, merit award for historic preservation.
Dorothy F. “Dede” Ramoneda, executive vice president and chief information officer of First Citizens Bank, has been elected to the board of directors of Greenville-based ScanSource Inc.
Cynthia Smalls and Dr. Gerald Rittenberg have been appointed to the board of directors of Respite Care Charleston. Smalls is with AmeriHealth Caritas. Rittenberg is a retired physician with Roper St. Francis.
Rob Milks has joined the board of directors of Charleston-based Atlatl Software. Most recently, he was senior vice president and general manager for the Americas at Tacton.
Low Country Sod Pros at 10036-C U.S. Highway 78 in Ladson has been named an authorized dealer of U-Haul products and services.
Greenville-based commercial real estate firm SVN|BlackStream has opened an office at 1756 Central Park Road, James Island. Chip Limehouse and Tom Hartnett are the co-managing directors.
Donna Bolewitz of Grayco Properties LLC has been elected president of the Charleston Apartment Association's executive board for a two-year term. Other directors are: Tammy Carvajal of Pegasus Residential, immediate past president; Susan Smits of Middleburg Management, vice president; Michelle Lorick of Hawthorne Management, treasurer; and Christy Dukes of RentPath, secretary.
TemperaturePro Charleston-Summerville has opened at 516 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner. The franchisees are Tauvao and Melissa Tuala.