Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.