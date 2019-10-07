Ed Kercher, senior vice president and managing broker for Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer’s Charleston office, has obtained the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors designation from SIOR.
Christopher Adams, a founding partner at The Law Offices of Adams & Bischoff PC, has been installed as president-elect of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Fred L. Price Jr. has been named chair and Myron C. Harrington Jr. has been named vice chair of The Citadel Board of Visitors.
Loretta Sheridan, an architectural specifications writer at LS3P Associates Ltd., has been elected 2019-2020 president of the Charleston chapter of the Construction Specifications Institute.
Julie Hensley, owner of JHLA Design and former director of planning for the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, has been named the recipient of The LaGasse Medal from the American Society of Landscape Architects in recognition of her contributions to the management and conservancy of natural resources and public landscapes.
Brian Miller, an engineer with the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic in Hanahan, has been named the recipient of the Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award in the individual engineer category.
Tri-County Therapy, a provider of speech, occupational, physical, feeding and aquatic therapy services throughout South Carolina, has opened an office at 3851 Commercial Center Drive, Ladson.
Katie Biondo, marketing coordinator at Omatic Software, has been installed as board president for the Charleston chapter of the American Marketing Association for 2019-2020. Other newly elected directors are: Gillian Mechling, president-elect; Maggie Mills, immediate past president; Nick Vlattas, secretary; Andrew Smilak, treasurer; Ali Leavitt, membership director; Callie Hitchcock, marketing and communications director; Brent Duncan; sponsorship director; Stephanie Maples, special interest groups director; Kathleen Buckley, director of special events; and Spencer Willis, webmaster.
Palmetto RV and Marine has relocated its Moncks Corner dealership to 1511 U.S. Highway 52.
CF Evans Construction has been named the recipient of the inaugural Builds Excellence Award for Excellence in Residential Construction by the National Association of Women in Construction for its 274-unit Meeting Street Lofts project in Charleston.
Carter Hudgins, president and CEO of the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust in Charleston, has been elected to the board of directors of Preservation South Carolina.
Expedia CruiseShipCenters has opened at 1117 Market Center Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Ana Rincon is the owner and operator.
Summerville DREAM has relocated to 130 E. 2nd North St., Summerville.