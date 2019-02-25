Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner with The Cassina Group, has been named 2019 president-elect of South Carolina Realtors.
Charleston Chiropractic Studio has opened in the West Charleston Business Center at 1941 Savage Road, West Ashley. Dr. Leo Ruettiger and Dr. Kasandra Ruettiger are the owners and operators.
Ginny Carson, director of the business development resource center at North Charleston-based Life Cycle Engineering, has been named 2019 chair of the board of directors of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals.
David Kent, broker in charge of The Real Buyer's Agent, has been named the recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Association of Realtors Advocate Award from the South Carolina Association of Realtors.
Crystal Dickerson, vice president of Bridge Commercial, has obtained the Society for Human Resource Management designation from Alexandria, Va.-based SHRM.
Lander University’s College of Business has been approved for a five-year extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International.
S.C. Community Loan Fund has relocated its headquarters to 1051-A Gardner Road, West Ashley.
Scott Runyon of South Carolina Electric & Gas has been named 2019 board chairman of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.