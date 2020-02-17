SC memos and distinctions

F. G. “Greg” Delleney Jr. and Robert E. Lyon Jr. have joined The Citadel Board of Visitors. Delleney is a partner with the Chester law firm of Hamilton Delleney Grier & Cotton LLC. He was appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster. Lyon is an attorney and deputy executive director and general counsel for the South Carolina Association of Counties. He was elected by The Citadel Alumni Association.
The Bank of the Lowcountry has appointed three new members to its board of directors: state Rep. Robert L. Brown, CEO of Brown and Stewart Inc. and the owner of Brown’s Barber and Beauty Supply Store and Brown’s Barber Shop; Peden Brown McLeod Jr., an attorney and a partner with McLeod Fraser and Cone Law; and L. Martin Sauls IV, president of the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce and a member of Jasper County Council.
Beth McDowell, a community manager with SCS in the Charleston region, has been named a Certified Manager of Community Associations by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board.
Tiffany Norton of Dorchester County Government, Brooks Hearn of Pinewood Preparatory School, Kristine Neal of We Are Sharing Hope and Kim Keelor of The Citadel have been named to the South Carolina chapter of the Public Relations Society of America for 2020. Norton is vice president of communications; Hearn is vice president of membership; Neal is Lowcountry regional director; and Keelor is past president.
Sweetgrass Dental Associates has opened at 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston. Dr. Shawn Mitchell is the owner.
HolyCityMed, an urgent and primary care clinic, has opened at 2039 Savannah Highway, Charleston.
CORA Physical Therapy has opened a clinic at 515 Carnes Crossing Blvd., Goose Creek. Lima, Ohio-based CORA Health Services Inc. is the owner.