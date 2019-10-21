G. Mark Phillips, an attorney and partner in the Charleston office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, has been elected to the Clemson University Foundation Board.
Fred L. Price Jr. has been named chair and Myron C. Harrington Jr. has been named vice chair of The Citadel Board of Visitors.
James L. “Jay” Ward Jr., an attorney with the Mount Pleasant office of McGowan, Hood & Felder, has been elected president of the South Carolina Association for Justice for the 2019–2020 term.
Adrian Cain, chief development officer for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to the board of directors for the Alexandria, Va.-based Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
Justin Hodge, cybersecurity service provider director for the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, has been named the recipient of the 2018 National Security Agency Frank B. Rowlett Award for Individual Achievement.
Laura Middleton of The Middleton Group of Charleston has been named Lowcountry director for the American Institute of Architects' South Carolina chapter for the 2020-22 term.
Clements Ferry Dentistry at 1951 Clements Ferry Road has been rebranded to Sedation Dentistry of Charleston. Dr. Robert Carimi is the owner.
Lowcountry Ace Hardware at 548 College Park Road, Ladson, has become a U-Haul dealer.