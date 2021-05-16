SC memos and distinctions

- Russ Touchberry, project manager at HDR Inc., has been named chair of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce executive committee board for 2021. Other directors are: Carrie Bovender of Grand Forest Inc., immediate past chair; Debbie Clarke of Pinnacle Financial Partners, chair-elect; Marshall Connor of Trident Technical College, vice chair of education and workforce; Kelly Alfreds of Steinberg Law Firm, director of the Leadership Dorchester Alumni Council; and Rita Berry, chamber president and CEO.
- Aspen Dental has opened at 1015 N. Main St., Summerville. The office is led by Dr. Hannah Brand.
- Dr. Vedrana Gjivoje, a veterinarian with All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Charleston, has been appointed to MYOS Corp.’s newly formed veterinary advisory board.
- LoElla Smalls, Paul O’Malley and Alfred Dawson have joined the board of Camp Happy Days. Smalls is assistant budget director for Charleston County; O’Malley is president and general manager of the Charleston Radio Group; Dawson is director of financial development for Atrium Health.
- Dan Dennis, vice president and chief information security officer at Benefitfocus Inc., has been appointed to the SC Tech Executive Forum, part of the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness.
- Julie Moore, an attorney and shareholder at Duffy & Young LLC, has been appointed to the City of Charleston Commission on Women.