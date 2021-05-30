SC memos and distinctions

- Marc Marchant, CEO of LS3P Associates Ltd. has been named chairman of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce board for 2021 Other directors on the chamber's executive committee are: Cindy Brams of Elliott Davis LLC; Matthew Brewer of Choate Construction Co.; Elizabeth Burwell of First National Bank; Mamie Bush of Hilton Garden Inn–Charleston Waterfront/Downtown; Mike Carter of eGroup; Tammy Coghill of Dominion Energy; Robyn DuRant of Boeing Co.; Joe Grech of S.C. Federal Credit Union; David Hand of O.L. Thompson Construction Co.; Ashley Holbrook of Boeing Co.; Peter LaMotte of Chernoff Newman; Jason Lee of Rev Federal Credit Union. Other directors are: Stephanie Mangini of Volvo Cars; Kyra Morris of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.; Bob Nuttall of Lee & Associates; Matt O’Neill of Matt O’Neill Real Estate; Craig Self of Roper St. Francis Healthcare; Josh Sorkin of SAIC; Dave Stasiukaitis of Low Country Case and Millwork; Bobby Teachey II of Brownstone Construction Group LLC; Jordi Yarborough of the S.C. State Ports Authority; Willis Cantey of Cantey Tech Consulting; and Bryan Derreberry of the Charleston Metro Chamber.
- Dr. Elliott Levy, a staff psychiatrist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and an affiliate associate professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, has been appointed to the S.C. Mental Health Commission as a representative for the First Congressional District.
- People Against Rape, a Lowcountry nonprofit that works to prevent sexual violence and provide services to victims and survivors of sexual assault, has changed its name to Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S.
- Johnny Monroe, branch manager for CarolinaPower’s Charleston office, has been elected president of the Charleston Electrical Contractors Association for the 2021 term.
- Wade Allen, broker-in-charge and president of the Charleston office of Lee & Associates, has been appointed to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance board of directors.
- Kristy Danford, project director of the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, has joined the board of directors of The Charleston Forum.