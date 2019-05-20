Chris Harvey, operations manager for Mount Pleasant-based Charlestowne Hotels, has been named hotelier of the year by the S.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association.
Karen Narwold and Diane Gulyas have been elected to the board of directors at North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. Narwold is executive vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary at Albemarle Corp. Gulyas is a retired president of E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.’s performance polymers business.
Brittany Westbrook, Jim Madory and Morgan Crittenden have joined the board of directors of Camp Happy Days. Westbrook is president of the DeLoache Family Foundation. Madory is medical director of pathology informatics at the Medical University of South Carolina. Crittenden is a certified public accountant at Dixon Hughes Goodman.
Tracy Wright and Camela Guevara have been named 2019 co-chairs of the Carolina Youth Action Project board of directors. Other board members are: Lacii Paul, Anastatia Ketchen, Kaanchee Gandhi, Mari Crabtree and Susan Dunn.
David McCormack ADR LLC, which exclusively handles mediations and arbitrations in legal disputes, has opened at 125-A Wappoo Creek Drive, Charleston. Attorney David McCormack, formerly a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, is the owner.
Summerville-based CEMS Engineering|Architecture has been named the recipient of the Robert B. Flowers Small Business Award by the Society of American Military Engineers.