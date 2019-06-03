Frank E. Lucas and Thompson E. Penney of Charleston-based LS3P Associates Ltd. have been inducted into Clemson University’s College of Architecture, Arts, and Humanities Hall of Fame. Lucas is the firm's co-founder and chairman emeritus. Penney is chairman, CEO and president.
Joe Waring, chief financial officer of Evening Post Industries Inc., has been named a recipient of a 2019 Rainmaker Award from the Media Financial Management Association.
Heather Aydlette and Peter H. LaMotte have been elected to the board of directors of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center-affiliated Charleston Research Institute for two-year terms. Aydlette, who also is board secretary and treasurer, is a partner at the Mount Pleasant-based accounting firm Hyland, Ruddy & Garbett. LaMotte is senior vice president of Chernoff Newman's Charleston office.
Patrick Law Firm, which concentrates on business law and criminal defense, has opened at 174 East Bay St. Charleston. Attorney Charlie Patrick is the owner.
Mount Pleasant-based Renaissart Graphic Design has been named the recipient of a 2018 American Excellence Award by the U.S. Institute of Trade & Commerce. John Chitwood is the owner.
Creston Dental & Braces has opened an office at 4400 Dorchester Road, North Charleston.
Dorchester County Government has been named the recipient of the Distinguished Budget Award for the 13th consecutive year from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Summit Rubber Co. at 100 Corporate Way in Summerville has become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
The Palmetto Cremation Society has relocated to 5638 N. Rhett Ave. in North Charleston.