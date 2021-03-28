SC memos and distinctions

- Anne K. Surrett, regional managing director for Wells Fargo Private Bank in South Carolina, has been appointed chair of the board of directors of One80 Place.
- Rob Woodul, broker-in-charge of Carolina One Real Estate’s Charleston Central office, has been installed as 2021 treasurer of South Carolina Realtors. Other officers are: Morris Lyles of ERA Wilder Realty in Columbia, president; Cindy Creamer of Dunes Real Estate on Hilton Head Island, president-elect; and Reah Smith of Lake Keowee Real Estate in Seneca, secretary.