Dr. Pierre Noel and Dr. Ron Poropatich have been elected to the Summerville-based Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium board of directors. Noel is director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Military Medicine. Poropatich is director of the Center for Military Medicine Research and a professor of medicine University of Pittsburgh’s pulmonary, allergy and critical care division.
Charleston attorney Wade H. Logan III of Buist Byars & Taylor LLC has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals.
North Charleston-based American Promotional Products has been sold to American Promotional LLC. Jeff Stauch is the new owner and chief executive officer.
Eight South Carolina cotton industry officials have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2019. David Hastings of Mauldin was re-elected as a vice president. Drake Perrow of Cameron, Jordan Lea of Greenville and William Bowen of Inman were re-elected as directors. John McGuire of Hilton Head Head was re-elected as a board adviser. William Bull of Cameron and Daniel Baxley of Dillon were re-elected as chairmen of the council's American Cotton Producers’ South Carolina unit. Also, Lea and Perrow were re-elected as chairman and secretary of the South Carolina chapter, respectively, and James Patterson of York was elected vice chairman.
Karen Narwold and Diane Gulyas have been elected to the board of directors at North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. Narwold is executive vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary at Albemarle Corp. Gulyas is a retired president of E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.’s performance polymers business.