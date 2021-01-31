SC memos and distinctions

Dr. C. Dale Lusk of McLeod Physician’s Associates has been appointed chairman of the board of Florence-based First Reliance Bancshares.
Steve Polston, division president at AstenJohnson, has been named board chair at Trident United Way. Other new board members are: Ricardo Agnelli of Robert Bosch LLC; Ernest Andrade of the Charleston Digital Corridor; P.J. Browning of The Post and Courier; Dondi Costin of Charleston Southern University; Anne Forrest of Seacoast Supply; John Harvey of BP; Todd Lant of Blackbaud Inc., and Ed Woodcock of Ingevity Corp.
Amanda Lawrence, vice president for community impact at Trident United Way, has been elected to the board of Together SC, a statewide network of nonprofit organizations.
Acceptance Insurance has opened its 16th location in South Carolina at 7400 Rivers Ave., Suite Q, North Charleston.
SCF Solutions LLC, the insurance subsidiary of North Charleston-based South Carolina Federal Credit Union, has opened an Upstate office at 1598 Sandifer Blvd., Seneca.
The American Institute of Architects has recognized Liollio Architecture’s design of the Hampton County Health Clinic in Varnville with a 2020 AIA National Healthcare Design Award.
Malcolm Crosland, a partner with Steinberg Law Firm, has been named national president of the Workers’ Injury Law and Advocacy Group for a one-year term.
Brightway, The Summerville Agency has opened at 128 S. Main St., Summerville. Victoria Delorso is the principal agent.
The law firm of McAngus Goudelock & Courie has relocated its Summerville office to 140 N. Main St.
Evans General Contractors LLC has relocated its North Charleston office to Garco Mill at 4922 O’Hear Ave.
The EpiCentre, a new obstetrics and gynecology practice, has opened at 2048 Charlie Hall Blvd., West Ashley. Dr. Kenosha Gleaton is the owner.