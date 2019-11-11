Andrew Hsu, president of the College of Charleston, and retired U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Glenn Walters, president of The Citadel, have been elected to the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative board of directors for three-year terms.
Scarlett A. Wilson, solicitor of South Carolina’s Ninth Judicial Circuit, has been named a vice president of the Arlington, Va.-based National District Attorneys Association.
The American Institute of Architects’ South Carolina chapter has recognized the following projects in its annual awards program: James Island Town Hall and VA Hospital’s Outdoor Room addition by Liollio Architecture, honor award for new construction and citation award for new construction, respectively; Sandcastle Bath House on Kiawah Island by Bello Garris Architects, citation award for new construction.
Bradish J. Waring, an attorney in the Charleston office of Butler Snow, has been reappointed to the South Carolina Supreme Court chief justice’s Commission on the Profession for a three-year term.
Beth McDowell, a community manager with SCS in the Charleston region, has been named a Certified Manager of Community Associations by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board.
Michael T. McCormick, president of McCormick and Associates Inc., has been appointed to the Town of Mount Pleasant Planning Commission for a four-year term.
The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles has relocated its Moncks Corner office to 108-B South Highway 52.